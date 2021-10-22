All Creatures Great and Small: viewers all have same reaction to final episode Fans can’t wait for the next series!

The final episode of All Creatures Great and Small season two aired on Thursday night and fans of the show are all saying the same thing about the series finale.

The show’s viewers have been praising the heartwarming show, saying that the reboot is even better than the 1978 original. One person wrote: "Fantastic revamp of an all-time classic programme. Even better than the original. Let's hope there is a series three on the horizon," while another added: "The best drama on TV. Wonderful setting. We all know the back story but this adaptation is #simplythebest."

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small season two trailer

A third person wrote: "Series two of @AllCreaturesGreatandSmall has been a joy to watch. Wonderful cast have breathed new life into this much loved family classic."

Fans of the Channel 5 drama series have also been expressing their devastation at the second series ending. One person tweeted: "Sad to end another series of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall the best thing on telly," while another commented: "Gosh you really can’t beat a good British Drama! Well done to all the Cast & Crew! Can’t wait for the Xmas special! Thursday nights won’t be the same without you #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall."

Many viewers are also hoping for another Christmas special. Taking to Twitter one person wrote: "I love this show I hope they do another Christmas episode," while another suggested a wedding episode: "I feel we all need a double Christmas wedding special!"

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton play James and Helen

The period drama has been a hit ever since it first aired in September last year, receiving hugely positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The show has been praised as pastoral perfection and is Channel 5's highest-rated show since 2016.

For those who have yet to watch the two series, the show is set in 1937 and based upon novels about a Yorkshire vet, written by James Alfred Wight under the pen name James Herriot. The series follows the adventures of a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire dales and stars Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse.

