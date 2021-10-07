This Downton Abbey star had a cameo in All Creatures Great and Small – did you spot them? The Channel 5 drama returns with episode three on Thursday evening

All Creatures Great and Small recently returned for a second season, and the new episodes even feature a familiar face. Fans were overjoyed to be reunited with regular cast members Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West and Anna Madeley, but did you know a former Downton Abbey star made a cameo?

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery to star in new Netflix drama - get the details

Amy Nuttall plays the part of Phyllis Dalby in the Channel 5 drama. But prior to her joining the heartwarming show, she was perhaps best-known for her role as housemaid Ethel Parks in Downton Abbey. The actress appeared in the ITV series for 15 episodes spanning across 2011 and 2012.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small returns for series two

In All Creatures Great and Small, the star played Mrs Phyllis Dalby, a struggling father forced to call out vet James Herriott, only for him to discover a tragic discovery about her cows. Elsewhere in the show, Phyllis suffered more loss when her husband, Billy, passes away of pancreatic cancer.

TV fans may also know that Amy is also known and adored for her part in ITV's Emmerdale as Chloe Atkinson. She appeared on the popular soap from 2000 until 2005. Amy's other television and film credits include Death in Paradise, Liar, New Tricks and The Keeping Room.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph makes very candid admission about show

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Amy Nuttall as Phyllis Dalby in All Creatures and Small

The second season of All Creatures Great and Small has gone down a treat with viewers and many will be thrilled to learn that the writers plan to bring the drama back for more!

Speaking ahead of season two, executive Producer Melissa Gallant and series writer Ben Vanstone revealed that they are hoping the series continues for many more seasons. "We're very keen," Melissa told HELLO!.

"I've been in television 20 years and this really has been the best job in the world. It's such a family behind the scenes and just the material is so joyful." Ben added: "We're very keen! There's plenty more to come. We will see what all the stakeholders say."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.