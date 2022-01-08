All Creatures Great and Small: Channel 5 confirms future of show

Channel 5 has confirmed that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to our screens following season two, for two more series! The network confirmed that a third and fourth series is officially in the works for two six-part series along with two more Christmas specials and we couldn't be more excited!

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small showrunner reveals when show will end

Speaking about renewing the show for two more series, Channel 5 boss Sebastian Cardwell said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family when series three arrives on our screens this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the Christmas special?

Executive producer Sir Colin Callender added: "Everyone at Playground wants to thank Masterpiece on PBS, Channel 5 and All3Media International for their support for the series. But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series.

Are you looking forward to season three?

"It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted. It is a joy to produce the show but an even bigger joy to know that there is an audience all over the world hungry to revisit the world of Darrowby in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and to spend more time with the wonderful inhabitants of Skeldale House."

MORE: This Downton Abbey star had a cameo in All Creatures Great and Small – did you spot them?

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

The series follows the vet, James Herriot, as he discovers the Dales. Season three will "follow the Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 as the prospect of another World War looms large over the Dales. Change is afoot for all our Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.