This Morning's Phillip Schofield forced to apologise after on-air blunder

Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise on ITV's This Morning on Tuesday after a guest let slip a swear word live on air.

The dad-of-two was interviewing Guinness World Records hopeful Colin Craig-Brown alongside Josie Gibson when the blunder occurred.

Colin, a New Zealander who featured on the programme back in January, appeared on the show once again after it was revealed that the "potato" that he found in his garden is in fact a completely different vegetable altogether.

Colin had previously suspected that his discovery, which he named Dug the spud, could be the world's biggest potato. However, after examining a sample from the vegetable, Guinness World Records confirmed that Colin's finding is a gourd, not a spud.

Recalling his reaction to the disappointing news, which he received on Sunday, Colin said: "It was a bit of a deflation to find out that he wasn't a potato but, hey, as you walk along through life, these [expletive] sandwiches are chucked in your lunchbox."

Phillip and Josie apologised to viewers on Tuesday's show

Laughter from the show's production crew echoed through the studio before Phillip looked down the camera and said: "Sorry, sorry."

Josie added: "Sorry about that."

Viewers were quick to react to the hilarious guest, with one person tweeting: "I love eccentrics like potato man #thismorning," while another added: "Colin for new presenter for This Morning! He is brilliant!"

Josie Gibson has been standing in for Holly Willoughby

The blunder comes just two days after it was revealed that Phillip's presenting partner, Holly Willoughby, had tested positive for coronavirus. The mum-of-three has been forced to take a step back from hosting duties while she stays home with the virus.

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV from 10am.

