This Morning confirms Holly Willoughby's replacement amid Covid diagnosis The mum-of-three is staying at home

ITV has confirmed that Josie Gibson will be standing in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning on Monday after it was announced that the mum-of-three had contracted coronavirus on Sunday.

MORE: Dancing on Ice's Phillip Schofield sparks viewer complaints after hosting alone - ITV issues explanation

Josie will be hosting alongside Phillip Schofield, who she previously covered for when he was isolating with the virus back in February.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during emotional This Morning segment

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

Holly's positive COVID diagnosis comes not long after Phillip was forced to take a step back from presenting duties after contracting the virus last month. The dad-of-two missed one Dancing on Ice show as well as over a week of This Morning episodes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Dancing on Ice semi-final

MORE: Phillip Schofield breaks silence after Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing on Ice last minute

Holly was forced to pull out of the ITV skating show at the last minute on Sunday, leaving Phillip to front the show on his own.

Josie Gibson stepped in for Holly Willoughby on Monday

Addressing the absence of his presenting partner via Instagram, Phillip shared a photo of the pair alongside a sweet message: "Gutted that my mate won't be with me on @dancingonice tonight."

He added: "Get well soon darlin," followed by a love-heart emoji.

The broadcaster then shared a video from backstage, showing his name on a marker on the studio floor, before zooming in on Holly's and panning to an empty spot next to him.

Holly was forced to miss Dancing on Ice on Sunday

Phillip was met with complaints from viewers, who questioned why the This Morning star was hosting the show alone, giving that Stephen Mulhern stepped in to present alongside Holly when Phillip was absent.

A spokesperson from ITV soon explained that the show didn't have enough time to find a replacement for Holly: "It's because it was too short notice which wasn't the case when Phillip was unable to host the show."

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.