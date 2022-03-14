Alison Hammond celebrates impressive milestone after emotional week - watch The This Morning presenter shared clips from her Sunday morning workout session

This Morning star Alison Hammond broke down in tears live on air last week during an emotional phone-in about obesity. On Sunday she set about lifting her spirits with an endorphin-inducing gym session.

Alison, 47, shared clips from her cross-trainer workout, celebrating her 47-minute sweat session on Instagram Stories. The presenter shared two clips of herself on the elliptical machine; one showing off her jazzy zebra print leggings, and another of her post-workout achievement.

The snap showed that Alison had spent a whopping 47 minutes on the cross trainer, burning an impressive 329 calories on effort level six – we bet she worked up quite the sweat!

She accompanied the picture with a mic-drop emoji, a KAPOW! Celebration gif and a 'smashed it' animation. Alison also gave an insight into her workout soundtrack, sharing she listened to bangers such as Fantasy by Mariah Carey and Don’t Stop Movin' by Living Joy.

This isn't the first time Alison has given fans a peek into her workout regime. Last month the star uploaded a short video of her squatting with a weighted barbell and despite the hefty 75kg weight she kept her composure and breathed through the movements.

Alison showed off her weightlifting skills on Instagram

Her fellow stars were quick to share their words of encouragement for Alison with Ruth Langsford saying: "Go Alison!," along with flexing muscles and clapping emojis. "Get it girl," penned former TOWIE star James Argent, while Angellica Bell added: "Yassssssssssss gurl."

Fans gave lots of support too, with one writing: "Good form there," and another said: "Making it look easy."

Alison also shares glam photos with her followers

Alison's fitness journey began back in 2020 after sharing the troubling news that she was pre-diabetic, but since that moment she has turned around her eating and exercise habits.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar," she said. "I feel a lot better. I'm not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes. I'm no longer pre-diabetic, and I'm doing really well."

