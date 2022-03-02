Everything you need to know new Yellowstone spinoff series 1932 The Yellowstone universe is continuing to grow with a brand new chapter

The Yellowstone universe is expanding! Hot on the heels of the conclusion of prequel series 1883, it's been revealed that Taylor Sheridan has a brand new series in the works which will reveal even more about the Dutton family's rich history - 1932.

Want to know more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new series, including its cast and when you can expect to see it land on screens…

What is Yellowstone spinoff series 1932 about?

The new series will serve as both a prequel to main series Yellowstone and a sequel to the recently wrapped 1883. The exciting news was announced in February during Paramount's press conference at their annual investor day.

The new series was announced in February

As bosses revealed, 1932 will see things on the Montana ranch move forward almost 50 years and follow a new generation of Duttons during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

Who is in the cast of Yellowstone spinoff series 1932?

Details about the show's cast are being kept under wraps for now, but it seems likely that viewers will be introduced to a brand new bunch of stars playing grown-up versions of Margaret and James Dutton's children and their descendants.

Their son John, who is played by child actor Audie Rick in 1883, will be in his mid-sixties in the new series and, as we know from Yellowstone, has taken over the running of the ranch from his father. We also know that he has his own son, also named John (the father of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III), and it seems like both will be central characters in the new story.

Audie Rick plays the child version of John Dutton senior in 1883

Considering the star power creator Taylor Sheridan has and his ability to secure huge names for both the main cast and cameos of 1883 (Tom Hanks!), we have a feeling he will rope in some huge names for the new series. Additionally, given the franchises' penchant for flashbacks, the likes of Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Isabel May could also reprise their roles.

When will Yellowstone spinoff series 1932 air?

1932 hasn't been given a release date just yet, but we do have some idea as to when the series will hit screens. According to The Wall Street Journal, during the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone, "several" of Taylor Sheridan's new shows will be launched - and we have a strong feeling that 1932 is going to be one of them.

As fans will recall, prior to the premiere of 1883, viewers were introduced to the first-ever Duttons through an elongated flashback sequence in the opening episode of season four. We think we can probably expect the same from 1932 ahead of its debut on streaming service Paramount+.

