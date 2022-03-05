Yellowstone fan? Five ways to explore America's oldest national park

In 2022 the United State's first national park, Yellowstone National Park, will celebrate its 150th year anniversary.

Spanning three states - Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho - the national park is made up of over 2.2 million acres, half the world’s active geysers, 10,000 hydrothermal features and 1,000 miles of hiking trails - and it's the setting of the hit Paramount+ TV series Yellowstone and 1883.

America's national parks have become a cornerstone of the travel experience in the country, and although we can't guarantee you'll see Kevin Costner, or Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, there is something for everyone to discover and explore at Yellowstone.

And with over 630.3 million TikTok views, it's the most viewed national park on the social media site, proving that not only will you experience one of the world's greatest wonders but you can definitely get the perfect shot at the same time.

From free Historic Yellow Bus tours of the Old Faithful Historic District area, stunning and rewarding hiking trails for the more adventurous, and Native American Art Exhibitions and Marketplaces for those who like to shop, here are the top five ways to see wolves, bison, elk and antelope, brave dramatic canyons and alpine rivers, and get the best view of the famous Old Faithful.

Take to the skies…

These are the kinds of aerial views you may see

For the ultimate aerial view, travelers can take to the skies and absorb the sprawling landscapes from the comfort of a 45-minute helicopter tour, marveling at the full majesty of America’s natural beauty.

Once back on firmer land, make sure to visit the Grand Prismatic Spring; found in the Midway Geyser Basin, the spring features vibrant blue, green, red, orange and yellow hues, inviting to any TikToker or Instagram fan looking to capture this natural phenomenon.

Pedal the trails…

Yellowstone is the only place in the U.S. where Bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times

With road elevations ranging from 5,300 to 8,860 feet above sea level, cyclists can admire the views as they pedal past spouting geysers, thermal pools and the steaming waters of Hot and Firehole Lakes.

Besides the park’s geothermal activity, riders should keep their eyes peeled for bison, the only place in the U.S. where they have lived continuously since prehistoric times.

Cyclists might also catch a glimpse of elk and grizzly bear whilst cycling through Hayden Valley.

Ride the rails…

Amtrak runs through the park offering views such as this

Camera at the ready, travelers onboard Amtrak, America’s national rail operator, can appreciate the scenery from the comfort of the train as they whizz cross-country exploring park after park.

The journey from Chicago transports rail riders across the Great Plains and past the Rocky Mountains, before arriving in Yellowstone.

Once in America’s oldest national park, travelers can stretch their legs and enjoy a guided sightseeing tour with Amtrak Vacations of Yellowstone's Lower Loop.

Hike the canyon…

Hikers can discover views like this one at Lower Falls in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River

Leaving the well-known geysers and crowds behind, walkers can hike to Upper and Lower Yellowstone Falls, dubbed the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

Yep, the United States has two grand canyons.

The Grand Canyon of Yellowstone is more than 204 meters deep, 1,200 meters wide and roughly 32 kilometers long, making for a truly spectacular sight, with Upper Falls doubling Niagara Falls’ height.

Cruise the campsites…

Who know who may cross your path?

Interspersing driving along the open road with time spent in national parks, a motorhome holiday enables travelers to embrace the great outdoors.

Entering Yellowstone through Shoshone Canyon at the eastern entrance of the park, road trippers can soak in the scenery as they make their way towards one of 12 campgrounds in the park.

The Grand Loop is a 142-mile-long road that curves around in a figure-eight past the park's most striking natural features including Old Faithful Geyser, whose eruption heights of up to 54 meters certainly make it stand out from the crowd.

