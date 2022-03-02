Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares incredibly exciting announcement ahead of season five Fans of the Western drama will love this!

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has shared some incredibly exciting news ahead of the show's return later this year - and we have a feeling fans are going to go wild for it!

MORE: When will Yellowstone return for season five?

The Oscar-winning actor and director, who leads the cast of the hugely popular Western drama, is set to host and narrate a brand new documentary all about the rich history of Yellowstone National Park. Titled Yellowstone One-Fifty, the four-part docuseries will commemorate the anniversary of the founding of America's first national park.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Yellowstone's return?

Speaking in a statement, Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said of the exciting news: "Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner's caliber on this project."

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: 1883's future beyond season one revealed - and fans will be divided

The John Dutton actor will also produce the series through his production company, Territory Films, along with Warm Springs Productions. Since the stunning national park was established in 1872 and the show is being made in honor of its 150 year anniversary, it seems that viewers can expect to see the documentary hit screens before the year is out.

Are you interested in the history of the real-life Yellowstone?

The exciting news comes after Kevin recently announced that he will soon be stepping behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama.

The 67-year-old's new film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his production company.

MORE: 7 must-see Western dramas to watch while you wait for Yellowstone season five

The upcoming film will hopefully not clash with his Yellowstone filming schedule, possibly follow in the footsteps of his 1990 directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, and his most recent film, 2003's Open Range which were both huge hits with critics and audiences alike.

As for Yellowstone, which Kevin has been a part of since it launched back in 2019, it's been confirmed that the series will return later this year for its fifth season, after becoming the most-watched show on cable television. A brand new spinoff series titled 1932 is also in the works, following the conclusion of prequel series 1883, which starred Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as John Dutton's ancestors.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.