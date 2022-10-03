Yellowstone's major change for season five will thrill fans New episodes of the Western drama are coming this fall

Yellowstone will be returning to screens with brand new episodes very soon - and we couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite family of Montana-based cattle ranchers.

However, things will be a little different in the upcoming season. According to The Wall Street Journal, Yellowstone season five will be split into two instalments which will be made up of seven episodes each - meaning that we can look forward to 14 episodes rather than the typical ten. How exciting!

More recently, it was announced that Yellowstone season five will return to Paramount for the first two episodes on Sunday 13 November. It will then be released on streaming site Paramount+ for British fans the following day. It's thought that the second half of season five will air in spring 2023.

A number of additions have been made to the season five cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in the prequel series 1883.

Yellowstone's executive producer, David Glasser, confirmed the timeline for season five earlier this year and gave an insight into what fans can expect.

Season five of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes rather than the typical ten

"I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of stories to tell," he told Variety. "I know with Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone's co-creator], he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

Are you looking forward to Yellowstone's new season?

The new season will also be used to launch "several" new spinoff shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan. As fans will recall, prior to the premiere of prequel series 1883, which chronicled the Dutton family's humble beginnings in the late 19th century, viewers got a glimpse at Faith Hill's Margaret Dutton and Tim McGraw's James Dutton in a flashback scene.

It seems likely that viewers can expect the same from the recently announced new spinoff series, 1932, which will serve as a sequel to 1883. The new series will move ahead almost 50 years and follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

