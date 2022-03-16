Netflix sets release date for teen drama Heartstopper - and fans are going wild Will you be watching the new series?

Ever since it was announced that best-selling LGBTQ+ graphic novel Heartstopper would be getting the Netflix treatment and turned into an eight-part series, fans have been desperate to know when the series will be hitting screens.

MORE: Netflix viewers outraged as beloved teen drama cancelled after just two seasons

Well, the streaming site has listened to our prayers and on Wednesday announced that the series will arrive in just over a month's time, on Friday 22 April 2022. What's more, a teaser trailer for the series has also been released and gives us a first look at the blossoming romance between high schoolers Charlie and Nick. Check out the trailer below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix shares first heartwarming trailer for LGBTQ+ teen series Heartstopper

Sharing the video to Twitter, the official Netflix account wrote: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. HEARTSTOPPER is coming to Netflix April 22" and fans wasted no time in expressing just how excited they are to see the series brought to life.

MORE: 10 binge-worthy LGBTQ+ shows you need to watch

MORE: Celebrities who proudly support their LGBTQ+ kids

"WOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Not long to wait now!!" one said. Another added: "These books are everything to me I am so hyped!!!" while a third said: "I've watched this 100 times already, I CAN'T WAIT!!"

Will you be watching the new series?

Plenty more Netflix viewers who have not yet read the original comics were also thrilled. As one wrote: "This looks so sweet? Trying to imagine having had a show like this to watch when I was in middle school or high school and genuinely cannot process it."

Another said: "I wish something like this existed when I was growing up. It's so important to show queer love stories!"

The teen drama, which is based on the webcomic turned graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, follows the unfolding romance between two teenage boys - Charlie, played by Joe Locke and Nick, portrayed by Kit Connor.

MORE: Netflix confirms Elite season five return date – but fans are complaining

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.