Squid Game creator shares disappointing update on season two

The first season of hit Korean drama Squid Game caused nothing short of a sensation with viewers when it landed on Netflix back in September 2021.

In fact, the series broke records and became the streaming site's most-watched original show of all time, reaching 111 million views in just 28 days, but sadly it seems that viewers will be waiting a long time before they can catch more episodes.

Discussing the status of season two, , which was confirmed by Netflix in January 2022, on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the season two script doesn't even exist just yet.

"It's here. Not on the page, it's here," he told Variety as he indicated to his head. "Everything is secret. I cannot tell anything."

He remained tight-lipped on what season two will look like but did confirm that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will be back to reprise his role as main character Seong Gi-hun, adding: "He will come back and do something for the world."

Seong Gi-hun will be back in season two

Hwang previously revealed that he was considering using a writer's room to help map out the follow-up. Asked last year by Variety about season two, he said: "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game two. It is quite tiring just thinking about it.

"But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Have you watched Squid Game? The suspenseful and gory drama tells the story of a group of contestants who all join the game to compete for a huge amount of money, but with the competition comes some shocking results.

