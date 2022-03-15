Netflix confirms Elite season five return date – but fans are complaining The teen drama is out sooner than you think...

Netflix's dramatic teen series Elite has confirmed the return date for series five – and fans will be delighted to hear that it's out sooner than you think!

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares major update on season five after setback

The streaming giant shared the news of its airdate on Twitter, writing: "No rules. No labels. No control. Here is your first look at Elite Season 5, premiering April 8."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Elite release teaser trailer ahead of release

However, it seems some fans were unhappy about some of the main characters not returning for the fifth instalment in the teen drama. One person was particularly upset about the character Carla, played by Ester Expósito, not coming back. They tweeted: "No Carla, no party."

A second agreed, writing: "Show got bad after S3. Chemistry between Carla and Samuel was the main hold of the show," as a third said: "Carla and Lu were the MAIN GIRLS."

Meanwhile, a fifth posted a GIF of Lu, who was played by Danna Paola, with the caption: "Haven't watched an episode since she left."

MORE: Dolly Alderton shares first look photo of Everything I Know About Love - and it looks amazing

MORE: The Adam Project: fans left 'in tears' watching new movie - here's the ending explained

Are you ready for season five?

Carla was last seen in Elite season three after her character left to study in London, while Lu left shortly after she got away with killing Polo. Her character escaped to New York to start a new life.

The plot for season five is set to pick up exactly where season four left off and will feature cast members from season four including Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Omar Shana and Claudia Salas. Newcomers joining the show for the new episodes include Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia.

Elite lands on Netflix on April 8

The drama's creator, Carlos Montero, spoke to TV Line ahead of the new series. "Élite is a universe I always want to return to," he said, adding: "As a creator and as a spectator. It stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me.

"And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I'm going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It's a feast for the senses. You're going to enjoy it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.