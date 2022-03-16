Good Morning Britain viewers divided over Susanna Reid after 'poor' interview

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid left viewers of the ITV programme divided after an interview with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday.

MORE: Susanna Reid details health struggle during candid Loose Women appearance

The mum-of-three was questioning the MP about the government's stance on Saudi Arabia when viewers of the show expressed their divided views over her interviewing technique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid reveals feelings of claustrophobia and panic attacks

Many fans of the breakfast news programme took to Twitter to praise the presenter for "challenging" the government minister. One person wrote: "@susannareid100 great questioning of @trussliz. Well done," while another added: "Watch your interview and BBC. Thank you for challenging her more. Well done."

A third person commented: "Fantastic questioning by @susannareid100 and co. The double standards of this government are blatant and shocking," while another agreed, tweeting: "Props to @susannareid100 for holding her feet to the fire."

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals what her three boys really think of her TV career on GMB

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals true opinion of Piers Morgan's GMB replacements

However, some viewers were less pleased with the interview and accused the ITV host of 'Gotcha' journalism. One person tweeted: "@susannareid100 with a typical 'Gotcha!' interview with Liz Truss this morning. Richard Madeley not much better," while another added: "Why do @GMB and @susannareid100 always go for the 'gotcha'? Turned on telly and it’s on ITV (Liz Truss interview). Madeley not all bad but Reid [eye roll emoji]. No wonder I gave up watching."

Viewers were divided over Susanna's interviewing technique

A third person simply commented: "Turned over, what a poor interview."

Susanna was joined by Richard Madeley on the show, who has been hosting the show as a part-time presenter since November last year.

Over the past year, the GMB star has been joined by an array of stand-in presenters, including Ed Balls, Adil Ray, Rob Rinder and Bill Turnbull.

Susanna hosted alongside Richard Madeley

In a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly, Susanna opened up about her rotating presenting partners. "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all," she said.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.