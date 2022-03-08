Susanna Reid has opened up about the harrowing struggle she went through during the height of the coronavirus pandemic due to the amount of "bad news" everyone was facing.

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of Loose Women, the Good Morning Britain anchor was discussing her life as broadcaster through difficult times, when she admitted to suffering from nightmares where she couldn't help people who were suffering.

WATCH: Susanna Reid opens up about feeling claustrophobia and having panic attacks

Susanna told panellists Christine Lampard, Gloria Hunniford, Janet Street Porter and Coleen Nolan: "I noticed during the pandemic, I had nightmares, and I'm sure many of us felt like this, I had nightmares where I was sleeping but in my dreams I was trying to save people's lives but I was unable to do so.

"We just have all this bad news just seeping into us, all of us felt powerless as to what to do. So now it's about switching off, changing my attention, diverting myself and waking up and dealing with it all again in the morning."

Susanna Reid appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women

The TV presenter also opened up about how she copes with the amount of bad news she's exposed to while working as a broadcaster on Good Morning Britain.

After being asked by Coleen if she's more affected by the news because she's a mum, Susanna responded: "I don't think I'm more affected because I'm a mum, just because I think we're all incredibly affected and impacted.

"What I've noticed is I'm more affected by some stories than other stories. If there is a story about the loss of a child, I find that very hard to deal with, but I think all of us as human beings feel that.

Susanna with her GMB co-star Richard Madeley

"I feel like a lot of people feel like that [affected by it]. I think the main thing that helps me is if I switch off at the end of the day, so I will always have a novel by the bed, a fiction book, about something entirely different.

"I will switch off the news because I'm watching the news all day, like all of us, but as long as I just switch off at a certain time, and get my head into something entirely different, into a novel, into somebody else's world, I find that that can really affect my state of mind."

