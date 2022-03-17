Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge celebrate incredible family milestone

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge have been flooded with messages from fans of the Channel 4 show after their latest social media post.

On the official Instagram account for the hit renovation show, the couple shared an adorable photo of Dick holding the family's gorgeous pooch Petale in his arms while son Arthur beams at the camera and daughter Dorothy sweetly kisses Petale's paw. The photo was captioned: "Can you believe it's almost been two years since Petale came to live at The Chateau. Here she is on her very first day with the Strawbridges."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

Followers loved seeing the sweet throwback and rushed to the post's comment section to congratulate the couple on their two year-anniversary of adopting the Kerry Blue terrier pup.

"Wow 2 years! She's gorgeous," one commented. Another said: "So lovely. No joy or love like a puppy can bring!" while a third added: "The kiss on the paw melts my heart."

The couple shared an adorable throwback on Instagram

Others were also left marvelling at just how much Dorothy and Arthur have grown over the last two years, with one writing: "Aww so cute but look at Arthur and Dorothy!!! They look so tiny there!!"

Someone else echoed this, adding: "Arthur is well above Dick's shoulder now. He has grown a lot in two years. A rugby player in the making I reckon."

The family adopted Petale back in 2020

The family-of-four have recently returned to their stunning 19th century home in France after wrapping their six-week-long tour across the UK, the Dare To Do It Tour. They will soon return to screens with brand new episodes showcasing their latest renovations to the 45-bedroom property, which they snapped up in 2015 for just £280,000.

While most of the renovation is now complete, the chateau is a project that will never end, as Angel previously told HELLO!: "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

Dick added that they had no plans to move anywhere after creating their perfect home, saying: "I've got no intention of going anywhere. I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

