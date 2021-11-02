Escape to the Chateau fans are all saying the same thing following latest episode Are you watching the new series on Channel 4?

Fans of Dick and Angel Strawbridge were overjoyed when the couple returned to screens recently for a brand new series of Escape to the Chateau. The new series sees the couple and their two children, Dorothy and Arthur, once again document their incredible life at their French chateau as they undertake fantastic renovations.

It seems the latest episode had fans, perhaps unsurprisingly, all saying the same thing. Plenty took to Twitter to express how watching a new episode of Escape to the Chateau is always the perfect way to end a weekend.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

One person said during the episode: "I always watch this with a smile from ear to ear, just perfect. #Escapetothechateau." Another echoed this, adding: "Watching #EscapeToTheChateau and feeling at complete peace.

"It makes my Sunday. Thank you Mr and Mrs @dickstrawbridge," while a third wrote: "Loving #EscapeToTheChateau on a Sunday night! Dick & Angel are just so clever and crafty! (That relish looked amazing!)."

In the new series, fans can look forward to seeing the family get up to plenty more work at their home. Dick and Angel bite the bullet and make the big decision to tackle the roof and outside walls of the Chateau, and viewers will also be treated to a first look at the Strawbridge Suite and the newly renovated Coach House.

The couple, who have been renovating their stunning 45-bedroom chateau in the North West of France since 2015, were delighted to announce their new series last month. In a statement, they said: "It's hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago. The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!

"We feel very humble to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we've been busy tackling that long 'to do' list and spending quality time together as a family." They added: "There's been plenty of surprises along the way and we can't wait to share the next part of our journey with you."

