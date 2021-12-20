Escape to the Chateau fans were left feeling "sad" on Sunday evening following the Channel 4 programme's Christmas special episode. The show, which is on its eighth series, saw Dick and Angel Strawbridge round off the season with a festive edition – but many were devastated to see the show come to an end for another year.

Dick wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "Half an hour until the last #EscapeToTheChateau of the series and it’ll hopefully get you in the Christmas spirit!!! We’ve already had a couple of mulled wines and are definitely feeling Christmassy..."

One person shared their sadness in a reply underneath, writing: "Nooo it can't be the last episode. Like this year could get worse." A second echoed this, adding: "So sad this is the last one, it's the light in my dull week. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas and I to hope to see you back on our screens in 2022."

A third, meanwhile, wrote: "How can it be the last one so soon... it's been another wonderful series Dick and Angel… I am catching up on plus 1 at 9pm... Expecting more Angel Christmas inspiration."

The Christmas episode marks the end of the series

The couple, who have two children together, Arthur and Dorothy, gave their fans a glimpse of what the holiday episode had in store for viewers. Posting a lovely family photo of their trip to Germany on Instagram, the TV stars wrote: "Dick, Angel and the kids are exploring Colmar in the Alsace region, close to the German border. Here they discover an enchanting medieval town that makes Christmas feel more magical than ever.

"Once back at the Chateau the Strawbridge traditions are not forgotten – Angel, her mum Jenni, and Dorothy head out into the Chateau grounds to collect the fir and foliage to make the annual Christmas wreath. The huge Christmas tree that lights up the salon is decorated, and this year Angel can’t resist adding her specially made macramé baubles."

