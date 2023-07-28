Who is Sam Heughan dating? Everything you need to know

Outlander star Sam Heughan has become a global heartthrob thanks to his role as the dashing Jamie Fraser on the Starz drama. But for fans of the actor, news about whether he's dating – and if so who – is hard to find.

The 43-year-old Scottish actor has always preferred to keep his relationships out of the headlines. However, over the years he has opened up several times on the topics of dating and relationships.

© Starz The Jamie Fraser actor stays very private

So, following on from the premiere of season seven of the hugely popular show in June 2023, here's all you need to know about the notoriously private star's love life.

Who is Sam Heughan in a relationship with?

Currently, it's not known if Sam is in a relationship or not. He has been linked to model Monkia Clarke. The romance rumours were sparked when he was photographed cosying up to the Australian native in New York in early 2022. In photos obtained by E! News, he could be seen putting his arm around the 30-year-old model as they made their way to lunch at Soho's Café Select, and they continued to pile on the PDA while at their table.

But the private actor has not gone public with any further insights into his current dating life. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2022, Sam did however give a rare insight into his thoughts on dating. See what Sam had to say in the video below.

Following his comments, the live audience burst into cheers of celebration, as Sam laughed and added: "I'm not sure what I'm saying I'm open for, but I'm open." In 2023 while promoting his film Love Again, the Scottish actor admitted he was still on the lookout for 'The One'. "I've done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I'm still looking," he told People.

© Getty Images The rom-com lead with his Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra in 2023

Whether the star is still available is unknown, but it's good to know the actor no longer feels shut off from romance as a result of his successful career.

Is Sam Heughan from Outlander married?

No, The Spy Who Dumped Me star has never been married. While the Jamie Fraser actor was in a long-term relationship with Mackenzie Mauzy from 2015 to 2017, the two were always just boyfriend and girlfriend.

The Scottish actor who owns an impressive total of three homes in Scotland, has also been linked in the past to Irish Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels, as well as American actress Cody Kennedy and the English actress Abbie Salt.

© Getty Images Sam and Mackenzie in 2017

The Men in Kilts star has said that he finds it difficult to commit to a relationship as he is so dedicated to his career. He told the Inquirer in 2020: "Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much my career comes first.

"My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first. It's hard when you travel a lot. I will find someone eventually," he said, before adding: "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I'm screwed."

Are Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in a relationship?

No, while the stars may make a wonderful couple in Outlander, their excellent chemistry does not reflect a real-life romance. Although fans may want something to happen between the pair, the two actors have shut down rumors in the past. Caitriona Balfe is in fact happily married to her music executive husband, Tony McGill, with whom she shares a one-year-old son.

© Getty Images Sam shares a close bond with his co-star Caitriona Balfe

The two actors are however the best of friends, and as the actor revealed in an adorable Instagram post in December 2022, he and Caitriona share in a lot of laughter while hanging out on set together as a result of their great bond.

Speaking to Popsugar in 2016, Sam has also opened up about how much enjoys working with Caitríona on set. "Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one," he said. "It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."