Bridgerton season two early reviews are in - and they are saying the same thing Are you excited for the show to land?

Bridgerton season two is set to land on Netflix on Friday - but will the new episodes be worth the wait? Following Daphne and Simon’s happily ever after, the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony takes the centre stage after deciding to tie the knot - only to come across a newcomer to the ton, Kate Sharma. Find out what early reviews have been saying here…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "After watching #Bridgerton season two I can confirm that Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley are first-rate actors who absolutely transport you into another world. Their chemistry is masterful & their #Kathony scenes are riveting! Period."

Another fan added: "Kathony is a SLOW burn. But Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey's chemistry tops season 1's by MILES. And I loved it." A third person wrote: "This new season of #Bridgerton was AMAZING! It was breathtaking, emotional & engaging as ever. While it does take its sweet time establishing the new love story, it was so worth the wait. Loved the new cast & loved seeing a new side of Anthony."

Another reviewer tweeted: "I haven’t read the books, so I went into #Bridgerton S2 with 0 expectations. That said, I thought it was FANTASTIC. The acting, chemistry, story, music, costumes, humor, heart — I was enthralled. #Kathony are a ship for the ages, and Benedict is my favorite person in the world."

Viewers have been impressed with the series so far

So what can we expect from season two? The synopsis reads: "[The series follows] Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India.

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

