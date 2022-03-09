Bridgerton drops new trailer and fans are going crazy for this moment Season two lands on Netflix very soon...

Bridgerton season two is almost among us and now the Netflix drama has released the new, full-length trailer. It seems one moment from the video in particular has got fans going crazy on social media - and we can see why!

Taking to Twitter, plenty of avid Bridgerton-watchers were loving seeing the sweet moment Daphne and Simon's baby could be seen on screen for the first time.

WATCH: Netflix drops full-length official trailer for Bridgerton season two

In a short snippet, Daphne can be seen walking into a room holding her toddler in her arms, while in another moment the little one can be seen running towards his on-screen mum.

One person said on Twitter: "OH MY GOD!!!!!! OMG BABY BASSET!!! I CAN'T!! #Bridgerton," along with a few screenshots from the trailer. Another wrote: "BABY BASSET #Bridgerton." Meanwhile, a third agreed, tweeting: "This moment we've wished for. Got me all [emotional]."

Fans spotted Daphne and Simon's baby in the full-length trailer

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans are given a glimpse into the gripping storyline coming up in the new episodes. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley take centre stage as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma respectively, a pair who begin to notice sparks between them while Kate is vetting him as a potential suitor for her younger sister.

The synopsis for season two reads: "Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

Are you excited for season two?

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Season two will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

