Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals shocking news about season three Will you be watching the new season?

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has opened up about taking centre stage in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show, in which he plays the eldest brother of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony - and revealed why he won't be the star of season three.

MORE: Bridgerton season two's new trailer shows steamy new romance

Chatting to Tatler, he explained that, like with season one with Rage Jean Page and Phoebe Dveynor playing the lead couple, the show will swap hands again in season three from Jonathan and Simone Ashley to a new romantic couple.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton season two reveals steamy new romance - and we can't wait

He explained: "It feels like you’re taking the torch and next season it will be someone else’s turn. We’re like a rugby team." If this is indeed the case, it means that the third installment of the show will focus on the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict, as he searches for love - and according to the novels, it looks like the show will be on the lookout for his love interest, Sophie Beckett!

MORE: Bridgerton star Ruby Barker talks future of show - and we're intrigued!

MORE: 11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

Simone Ashley will be joining season two as Kate Sharma, a newcomer to the ton who makes things difficult for Anthony after he sets his sights on her younger sister to become his new bride. Chatting about the role, she said: "Kate comes from India, but what I love is no one comments on that. You follow the character’s journey, not her heritage."

Are you excited for the upcoming series?

It’s fair to say that viewers are seriously looking forward to the upcoming season, with one writing: "WHO ALLOWED THEM TO BE THIS HOT, GORGEOUS, AND BREATHTAKING!?!?!" Another person added: "Season 2 of #Bridgerton AND #Sanditon this month???? I apologize in advance for who I’ll become when those shows air."

A third person added: "How am I supposed to wait another 23 days? I need season 2, I need him. NOW. #Bridgerton #Kathony #anthonybrid."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.