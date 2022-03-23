All you need to know about Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship The couple are both nominated for Oscars this year

Hollywood power couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are both nominated for Oscars at this year's Academy Awards. With Javier nominated for his role in Being the Ricardos in the Best Actor category and his wife competing in the Best Actress race for her role in Parallel Mothers, they are truly couple goals.

MORE: 8 tips for a successful Oscars party at home

The two actors have known each other for 30 years but have only been married for 12. Read on to find out everything you need to know about their romantic story, including when they met and if they have children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Penelope Cruz

How did Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem meet?

Penelope and Javier knew each other for more than a decade before they started dating.

They first met while filming for the 1992 drama film, Jamón Jamón, but didn't get together until reuniting 16 years later on the set of 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

MORE: How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

OSCARS 2022: The Power of the Dog sweeps the board with 12 nominations

Speaking about their first meeting in an interview with GQ UK, Javier revealed that although there was "obvious chemistry between [them]," nothing romantic happened because "she was underage."

The pair met in 1992

When did Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem marry?

Following a very private engagement in October 2009, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Bahamas the following summer. The wedding was held at a friend's house and the only people to attend were family members.

Do Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have children?

The couple share two children, an 11-year-old son, Leo, and an 8-year-old daughter, Luna.

The couple share two children together

Following the birth of his two children, Javier spoke about their family life in an interview with Vulture.

"Life has changed. We have grown. Everything is different once you’re family," he explained. "That is the priority, as it should be. We’re no exception from that. We work as hard as we can, but we recognize how hard we can work depends on each other’s needs. It’s important not to be confused by fiction. Fiction is fiction, reality is its own thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.