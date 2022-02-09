Penelope Cruz pays emotional tribute following momentous Oscar nomination The actress is nominated for Parallel Mothers

Penelope Cruz is as happy as can be right now, having just been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the film Parallel Mothers, and shared how grateful she was on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to pay a special tribute to the person who contributed to her recognition, her director and mentor Pedro Almodovar.

She happily posed alongside him for a pair of selfies she posted, kissing his cheek in one, and penned a moving letter to him.

Penelope wrote: "I'm eternally grateful to Pedro Almodóvar for his direction, his unique vision, his incredible talent and for trusting me once again.

"My experience working with him and the cast of PARALLEL MOTHERS was nothing short of extraordinary, and to be recognized for a film that is so close to my heart is truly special for me. What an honor to be nominated alongside this phenomenal group of actresses!"

She added: "And thank you, Pedro!!! I will never be able to thank you enough!" She even added a nod to her "one and only" husband Javier Bardem, who is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Being the Ricardos.

Penelope paid tribute to Pedro Almodovar following her nomination

Fans in the comments warmly congratulated the actress on her incredible achievement, and famous colleagues like Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard, among others, supported her as well.

The Spanish star will be facing off against Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and her husband's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman for the trophy.

Penelope's nomination marks her fourth, having been nominated before for Volver, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she won Best Supporting Actress.

And her loved ones are just as ecstatic as she is, including close friend Salma Hayek, who took to Instagram to celebrate her and Javier's nods.

Salma congratulated her friends on their Oscar nods

With a picture of the couple she shared, Salma wrote: "Congratulations to this beautiful, incredibly talented and super dynamic couple for their Oscar nominations for best actress and best actor."

