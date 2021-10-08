Penelope Cruz wows fans in The 355 trailer as she rocks slinky black gown We can't wait!

Penelope Cruz has wowed fans with a new look at her upcoming film The 355, rocking a slinky lace black gown in one action-packed scene.

The actress plays a Colombian spy in the film which follows five women from around the world who come together to take down a criminal who could cause world war three.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz star in The 355 trailer

Fans couldn't get over the trailer, with many thanking her for "making our year".

"Queen @penelopecruzoficial you gonna make our year beautiful," commented one fan as another shared: "I cannot express how FREAKING excited for this movie I am, or how long we’ve all been waiting for this!"

"So, SO excited for this! What a kick ass way to start 2022," added another.

Jessica helped develop the original idea for The 355, which is inspired by Agent 355, a female spy for George Washington during the American Revolution.

Penelope stars as Colombian psychologist Graciela

Her character Mace teams up with German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), British tech expert Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope), and Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan) in the film while Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star.

"I was seeing all these films with male action ensembles, but I’d never really seen a female action ensemble that took itself seriously [and] didn’t make it silly that girls were actually good at the job," Jessica shared in 2020.

"My experience on making Zero Dark Thirty, I discovered how many women are in espionage and how often they’re utilized. It kind of started from there, and I just went with a wish list of who I thought were the best actresses working today."

Penelope's new hairstyle sparked quite the fanfare

Penelope is also gearing up for the release of another two films in the coming months; Official Competition is a Spanish comedy in which Penelope sports big, bushy red curls and freckles, giving off a completely different energy in the first poster than her usual sleek and dark do, a look she has become recognizable for.

In Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers, Penelope stars a middle-aged pregnant women who meets a pregnant teen on the maternity ward, forcing them to bond as they confront motherhood.

The 355 is out in the US on 7 Janurary 2021.

