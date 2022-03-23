Riverdale star Molly Ringwald hints that show is ending The show has been running for six seasons

Riverdale star Molly Ringwald has dropped a major hint that she thinks that the popular Netflix show will be coming to an end.

Chatting to HELLO! at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Saturday about season six, she explained: "I can’t tell you anything about it unfortunately but I think it’s wrapping up and coming to an end. The kids are getting older - so it probably will be - but that’s not official information!"

The hit show follows a group of teenagers in the town of Riverdale, and Molly plays the lead character Archie’s mother, Mary. She joined the cast full-time in season four following the sad death of Luke Perry, who played her estranged husband, and opened up about the loss, telling Refinery29: "He was the person — every time I flew into Vancouver I would get a text from him, 'Are you here? Are you here yet? When are we having dinner? He was my touchstone there, the person I saw all the time.'"

Molly opened up about the popular show

During her chat with HELLO!, Molly also opened up about her roles in iconic films such as Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club, and admitted that she wasn’t exactly keen to see the beloved 80s films receive rebooks.

"I’m against just redoing that [rebooting The Breakfast Club] because it was very much of a time and we’ve changed, we’ve moved forward," she explained. "I like the idea of people being inspired by it and creating something new that represents the time, but has the same important themes, but not doing exactly the same thing."

