Stephen Graham reveals his kids' surprising reaction to his career success The actor's new film, Boiling Point, lands on Netflix this week

Stephen Graham has opened up about his kids' surprising reaction to his huge success in film and TV – and it's brilliant.

MORE: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals major on-set disaster: 'this is so embarrassing'

The actor, who is the star of the award-winning film Boiling Point which lands on Netflix this week, gave a candid interview in which he discussed his family, including his two children, who he shares with wife Hannah Walters, and their very nonchalant attitude to his fame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham - official trailer

Speaking to GQ for this month's edition, Stephen revealed his son, Alfie, gave him a "little fist bump" upon hearing his dad had received a nod for Best Actor at this year's BAFTA Awards.

"I go downstairs to our lad and he was on his game," he told the publication. "I tapped him on the shoulder and go 'Guess who's been nominated for Best Actor?' and he only turned around when he sees the screen. He gave me a little fist bump."

MORE: Jamie Dornan to return for The Tourist season two - and fans are ecstatic

MORE: Netflix's Windfall: viewers seriously divided over Lily Collins thriller

His daughter Grace also had a surprising reaction to her dad's acclaimed career in acting. The actor divulged to GQ that his daughter is currently studying Stephen's iconic film, This Is England.

Stephen shared her reaction to the film, which sees Stephen play Combo: "She was like, 'Wow, you're actually good, I can see why people like you.'"

Stephen and Hannah took their two children to the BAFTAs

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to seeing plenty of Stephen on their screens as his movie Boiling Point lands on Netflix this week. The movie scooped up awards at the BAFTAs, as well as gongs at the British Independent Film Awards.

Playing a chef in a buzzy London restaurant, the film sees him face the busiest night of his career as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for.

Other notable names who appear in Boiling Point include: Alice Feetham, Izuka Hoyle, Ray Panthaki and Lauryn Ajufo.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.