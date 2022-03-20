The Witcher star Joey Batey teases future for Jaskier and Geralt in season three The actor plays the fan favourite bard

The Witcher star Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, has teased the future of his character's friendship with Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming third season.

When we first met Jaskier in season two, he was still hurting after Geralt's outburst in season one and sang a new tune, 'Burn, Butcher, Burn,' showing his bitterness towards the monster hunter, also known as The Butcher of Blaviken.

We also saw Jaskier secretly helping elves with the help of a mysterious benefactor, who is hinted to be Dijkstra. Did Dijkstra choose Jaskier knowing his connection to Geralt and Ciri, and will he be forced to betray them in the upcoming season?

In a recent clip shared on The Witcher's official Instagram account, Joey teased their relationship in the upcoming series.

"I think Jaskier knows that the rift between them isn't forever and sometimes time is required to heal those kinds of wounds," he said. "But also, he's not about to reignite this friendship easily. There are new terms to it, there's a new dynamic and he's perfectly willing to say, 'Hey, Geralt, we don't do this anymore, we do it like this now.'

"We got to see a stronger Jaskier, a Jaskier that is just as kind, just as light, but with a strength in him now and with a sense of self-perspective I guess."

While fans will be pleased that the fantasy drama is returning for a third series, they may have to wait a little while to see it as creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently revealed that the season is in its early stages.

"The creative process is now really just starting," she told TechRadar. "We have the scripts, and now we'll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it's the perfect season."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

