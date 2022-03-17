Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions Subscribers are not a fan of the streamer's latest change ...

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well.

The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers via such features as separate profiles and multiple streams, it never intended users to share accounts between households, which is reportedly "impacting [Netflix's] ability to invest in great new TV and films for members".

As a result, password sharing won't be banned, but those who do it will have to pay extra. The streaming giant will be testing the change in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru - before deciding whether to roll out the change worldwide.

As Chengyi Long, Director of Product Innovation, said in a statement: "We'll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user said: "Netflix will lose a lot of customers if they do this password sharing crackdown they plan to do," while another added: "Netflix really wants to fight against sharing passwords?? They've more than doubled in price and folks are still paying but I guess that's not enough huh?"

The streaming platform is home to some of the biggest shows on TV

A third joked: "To those of you who have my Netflix password.. it's been a real one. Look like the fun is over. I wish you guys well in whatever you are using to get you entertainment."

Just last week, the streaming giant sparked widespread outrage after it revealed that it would be increasing the price of its monthly subscription.

The cost of the basic and standard plans will be increasing by £1, taking the price to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, whereas the premium plan will go up by an extra £2 a month to £15.99. The change will come into effect immediately for new customers, whereas existing subscribers will be alerted by email 30 days before the increase.

The basic plan allows subscribers to stream and download their favourite shows and films on one screen per account. The standard plan allows the same but in HD and on more devices and screens at the same time. The premium plan means fans can watch on four different screens and devices at the same time in HD and Ultra HD.

