Chicago Med bosses sign Steven Weber as series regular for season eight

Good news Chicago Med fans, Steven Weber will be returning for season eight to antagonize our favorite doctors even more as head of the Emergency Department, Dr Dean Archer.

The actor was upped to a series regular in season seven and has signed a new deal that will see him return in the Fall as a regular again. Currently head of the ED at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Archer is a character that his colleagues love to hate due to his decision to often bend the rules and his direct approach to a bedside manner.

But the doctor - a former Navy surgeon who has PTSD - has been seen in recent episodes to be helping his staff, including giving Dr Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) a second chance after addiction.

The news comes after NBC shared that their scheduling shake-up means there will be no new episodes of the One Chicgo franchise until early April.

On Wednesday 23 March and 30 March, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns as the franchise continues its unexplained hiatus from screens.

Although details for the episodes set to air on Wednesday 6 April have not yet been released, according to reports, bosses have confirmed that is when new episodes will air.

Dr Dean Archer will return in season eight

In the latest instalment of the Chicago-based series, it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire would be bowing out of the show indefinitely.

Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be with her partner Matthew Casey - who fans saw leave earlier this season - after realizing that occasional weekends weren't enough to keep their romance going.

Meanwhile Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger saw their character's Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek's storyline come to a climax as they raced to find their adopted daughter Makayla who had been kidnapped and held for ransom by her mother.

Chicago PD's Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek raced to find their adopted daughter Makayla who had been kidnapped

But the pair - who are not together romantically after ending their engagement several years ago - saw their differences highlighted when Adam fought for a different approach to the recovery, and Kim threw the words 'she's my daughter' at him; Kim adopted Makalya and named Adam as Makayla's guardian should anything happen to her.

"That point where they come to a head - they feel like they are on the same page and then it just breaks - it is hard to talk about, it hurts me now," Patrick shared with HELLO! adding: "They got rough with each other."

Marina added: "Things have now been said that can't be unsaid. They have been in different places but this is dirty, and I don't know how they will come back."