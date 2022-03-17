Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten.

MORE: Chicago Fire showrunner reveals Jesse Spencer will return to show very soon

The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Taylor Kinney stars as fan favourite Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

"How do I watch the new ones in the UK?!" one fan wrote, while many others also expressed their annoyance at the fact that they are unable to catch the latest instalments because they reside outside the US.

MORE: Who is Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney dating? Get the details

MORE: Chicago Fire fans heartbroken as Sylvie Brett leaves Firehouse 51

"Wish we had it here in Belfast on a Wednesday night …" a Northern Ireland-based fan said, and a European viewer added: "All fans in Germany are waiting for this! @taylorkinney111."

Taylor's latest post sparked a big reaction from fans

However, those lucky enough to catch the show on NBC could hardly contain their excitement for the new episode and also let their feelings known. "Wednesday nights are my most favourite day of the week!" one such viewer said while another added: "Great pic of squad 3...looking forward to tonight's episode."

While a new episode aired this week, sadly next week, NBC will not show new episodes of Chicago Fire or sister shows Chicago PD and Chicago Med. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face an unexpected scheduling shake-up.

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by the broadcaster's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.

As details for the episodes set to air on Wednesday 30 March have not yet been released, it remains unclear whether the interruption will simply be a one-week break or the beginning of yet another multi-week hiatus.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.