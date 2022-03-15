Upcoming episodes of Chicago Fire, Med and PD pulled from screens in schedule shake-up There will be no new episodes on Wednesday 23 March

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another unexpected break from screens.

NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot next week. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face a scheduling shake-up. It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.

As details for the episodes set to air on Wednesday 30 March have not yet been released, it remains unclear whether the interruption will simply be a one-week break or the beginning of yet another multi-week hiatus.

Fans are certainly hoping that the break doesn't last too long as all three series left viewers on the edge of their seats and desperate for answers in their latest episodes.

On last week's instalment of Chicago Fire, it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, would be leaving the show indefinitely. Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be with her partner Matthew Casey - who fans saw leave earlier this season - after realizing that occasional weekends weren't enough to keep their romance going.

Fans are hoping that the break doesn't last too long

Meanwhile, on Chicago PD, Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger's characters Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek's storyline came to a climax as they raced to find their adopted daughter Makayla who had been kidnapped and held for ransom by her mother.

Over on Chicago Med, Will Halstead and Sharon Goodwin both got an unexpected payday for being whistleblowers in the VasComm fiasco - receiving a whopping $1.2million in settlement rewards. While Sharon donated all of her money to the clinic, Will revealed that he wasn't able to due to his mounting debts.

The franchise was launched by Dick Wolf - the man behind Law & Order - in 2012 with Chicago Fire. Chicago PD came next, followed by Chicago Med. Over the last decade, the shows have grown to become some of the biggest on television, with legions of fans all over the world.

