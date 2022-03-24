Gogglebox's Ellie Warner to miss Friday's show after boyfriend's tragic accident Ellie is a favourite on the Channel 4 programme

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner, who appears on the programme alongside her sister Izzi, is set to be absent from Friday's show after her boyfriend suffered a tragic accident.

Ellie's partner, Nat Eddleston, was involved in a terrifying traffic accident last week where he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire. The Channel 4 regular is said to be taking time away from the show to be by her boyfriend's side, according to The Sun.

Reports began circulating earlier this week that Nat was hit by a car and was immediately rushed to hospital after suffering horrific injuries including a broken neck and collapsed lungs. West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed he was struck by a white Seat Leon at the time of the incident.

It's also been reported that Nat is currently in intensive care fighting for his life, however, Ellie, 31, and the family of Nat are yet to confirm or speak publicly on the news.

Ellie's boyfriend Nat was involved in a serious accident

Ellie has received plenty of support from her devoted fans. On her most recent post of her boyfriend, which was shared on Valentine's Day, many have been leaving comments wishing Ellie and Nat well.

One commented: "Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it's a tough road he will get through it, I'm only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx."

Another said: "Hey girly, you keep those thoughts positive. I broke my back and neck in 5 places and I’m up and about. Nat’s absolutely got this!!"

Ellie appears on the Channel 4 with her sister, Izzi

Ellie and Nat have been dating for a number of years and in 2021 moved into their first home together. Sharing the news on her Instagram at the time, Ellie gave her followers a glimpse into their new house.

The couple revealed that they had purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds". Ellie wrote at the time: "Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who's followed so far!! We're looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well."

