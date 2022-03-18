Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's house has hidden rooms - and they are so plush

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner brightens up our screens when she appears alongside her sister Izzie inside her colourful Leeds home, but what about the rooms you don't see on screen?

MORE: Gogglebox stars' private homes – and the secret rooms not seen on TV

The hairdresser and TV star has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930's home in Leeds, sharing behind-the-scenes peeks with her fans, and they've been able to feast their eyes on her stunning dining room, and eagle-eyed followers of Ellie's would have also spotted her bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui makes a hilarious confession

Ellie Warner's dining room

Ellie took to her home Instagram account to show off the progress inside her stunning dining area as renovations were taking place.

Ellie has gone for on-trend green paint in her dining room

She has styled the space with a gorgeous farmhouse table, an exposed brick wall and an authentic-looking wood burner. Brightening up the room with a lick of olive green paint – how gorgeous?!

SEE: Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more

Ellie Warner's bedroom

When the star took a cheeky selfie to show off her lovely blue eyeshadow, she inadvertently gave her 400,000 Instagram followers a sneak peek inside her private bedroom.

Ellie took a selfie in her bedroom

Her sanctuary has stunning pastel pink curtains (which match her hair!) and the walls are kept white. The ceiling has spotlights and there is a silver chest of drawers behind her, which appears to be the perfect spot for the TV!

Ellie has a beautifully styled bedroom

Another angle of Ellie's room reveals she has a wall of statement wallpaper in a stylish palm print. Plus, there's plenty of storage space with a huge white wardrobe featuring a mirrored panel.

SEE: Primark's luxe new home accessories will overhaul your entire living space

Not afraid to play with luxury accessories, Ellie has added personality with a grand chandelier hanging from the ceiling and an array of cushions on her bed.

Love Ellie's bedroom look – shop it here:

Textured cushion, £14, Dunelm

Halle chandelier set of two, £124.99, Wayfair

Palm leaf wallpaper, £16, I Love Wallpaper

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.