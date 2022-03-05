Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford breaks down in tears after emotional chat with brother Pete Did you catch this moving moment on Friday's episode?

Sophie Sandiford broke down in tears on the latest episode of Gogglebox after an emotional conversation with her older brother Pete.

The pair, who have been regulars on the Channel 4 show since 2017, were shown harrowing footage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine during Friday night's programme, which prompted them to imagine what it would be like if they got caught up in a conflict.

Pete admitted that he didn't know how he would react if he was forced to enlist in the way that many Ukrainian men have. It's been reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned men between the ages of 18 to 60 from leaving the country to make up civilian reserves.

"I don't know how I'd feel if I got held back to fight the war," Pete mused. "Because what do you do? You can't go: 'No, I'm going,' but by the same token, do I really want to be getting shot at and potentially killed? What's more valuable to me?"

Sophie tearfully responded: "I'm choking up even thinking about that. Because I would just stay with you."

Sophie and Pete have been regulars on the Channel 4 show since 2017

Pete then attempted to console her by insisting that he wouldn't let her stay behind with him. She wiped away her tears as she admitted that even imagining the situation was "scary".

Fans were touched by the duo's moving words and took to social media to discuss. One said: "Pete and Sophie have me sobbing. That sibling bond they have is so strong."

"Hoping I wasn't the only person to shed a tear at Pete and Sophie's Ukraine chat #Gogglebox," someone else wrote.

Another said: "What I love is how Sophie and Pete take the piss out of each other but they really love each other," while a fourth added: "Cheers Sophie and Pete I'm now a blubbering mess!"

