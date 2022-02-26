Gogglebox viewers all saying the same thing as new Scottish family join Channel 4 show What did you think of Roisin and Joe?

Viewers tuning in to Gogglebox on Friday evening were surprised to find a brand new family on the sofa!

MORE: Gogglebox fans concerned as star missing from show’s return

The latest episode of the hit Channel 4 show introduced viewers to new couple Roisin and Joe, who come from Glasgow in Scotland, making them the first Scottish household to appear on the show since the Manuel family appeared back in 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox winners pay emotional tribute to late stars

It seems that fans were thrilled to finally see Scots on the show, following criticism from viewers - including Scottish politician Douglas Ross who even wrote to Channel 4 bosses - that those North of the border were not being represented.

MORE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

MORE: Gogglebox stars look so different in incredible throwback photo

Taking to Twitter during the episode, one person wrote: "So glad to finally have a Scottish family on #Gogglebox – and Glasgow representing! #roisinandjoe – love it."

"Lovin Roisin & Joe from Glasgow on #Gogglebox by the way. Ye canny beat a Glasgow accent," another said, while a third commented: "About time they had a Scottish family on #Gogglebox."

Others were quick to defend the couple against a flurry of comments about needing subtitles to understand their accents. As one said: "A great new addition to the team. I am shocked with some of the rude comments about their accents - they were perfectly clear. How lovely to hear some new voices."

Roisin and Joe from Glasgow have been unveiled as Gogglebox’s newest cast members

Another wrote in support: "Love to see a Scottish couple on #gogglebox. There are both fans and haters of every family, I'm sure they will be no different. I wish them well in dealing with it all."

Roisin, 23, and Joe, 25, have been together for four years and currently live at Joe's family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown. According to the broadcaster, Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends, while Joe is a big fan of playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

They join the much-loved show after several fan favourite families made the decision to bow out following the loss of their loved ones who co-starred with them on the show. In 2021, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael passed away, and it was confirmed back in September that their respective friends and family won't be returning to the show.

However, show bosses have said the door is open should they wish to return in the future. Speaking to The Daily Star at the time, executive producer Victoria Ray said: "Their loved ones won't be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.