Gogglebox's Ellie Warner comforted by fans as boyfriend suffers tragic accident Nat Eddleston is in intensive care

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has been inundated with supportive messages from fans after her boyfriend Nat Eddleston suffered a tragic accident on Friday.

Ellie's partner is reportedly fighting for his life and is on life support after being hit by a car. Nat is said to be suffering from a broken neck and collapsed lungs.

Whilst Ellie, 31, has yet to break her silence, fans have taken to the last picture she shared of Nat, on Valentine's Day, and have inundated her with well wishes.

"Thinking of you both, stay positive," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it's a tough road he will get through it, I'm only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx."

Ellie's boyfriend Nat is currently in intensive care

"Get well soon NAT x x," added a third.

Ellie and Nat have been together for years and last year, the couple bought their first home together.

Last March, the Gogglebox star made the exciting announcement via her Instagram, and gave followers a glimpse of their "forever home".

The couple revealed that they had purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

The couple bought their first home together last year

In a new Instagram account for the house, aptly called Through my Keyhole, Ellie wrote: "Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who's followed so far!! We're looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well.

"We're so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!"

She added: "I'm so excited that I've more or less kitted the living room out already as that's gonna be the first room on the list.

"Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook marketplace but can't wait to get in and start making this house our home." [sic]