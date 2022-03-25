Married at First Sight UK bosses break silence after series setback Channel 4 has spoken out about the reports

Married at First Sight UK is currently filming for a brand new series. However, bosses have been forced to speak out following some major setbacks during production, which saw a number of participants reportedly drop out of the show before heading down the aisle.

MORE: 6 filming secrets you didn't know about Married at First Sight Australia

Reports began circulating that after a huge number of willing singletons applied for the Channel 4 programme, some soon got cold feet and quit the show, leaving bosses and the production team with a "headache", according to The Sun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia recently returned for its ninth series

Now, Channel 4 have released a statement on the reports, stating they take the process of the show seriously. "We take the matching process on Married at First Sight UK extremely seriously to ensure we make the right matches for all potential contributors," a spokesperson said.

"For this forthcoming series, we had a record number of applications and the series is now fully cast with some amazing couples-to-be and we can’t wait for you to meet them."

MORE: Everything we know about the return of Married at First Sight UK

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia: What happened to Sam and Coco?

Married at First Sight UK is currently filming a new series

The broadcaster announced earlier this year that a UK version would return at some point in 2022 with a format akin to the Australian version of the reality show – which became hugely popular with a UK audience last year.

Following a record-breaking run last Autumn, Married at First Sight UK will be heading back down the aisle for a brand new and bigger series, launching in 2022," Channel 4 said.

The last series of the UK version was popular with viewers

"The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to saying 'I do' to a complete stranger, whom they'll meet for the first time on their wedding day."

They then added that the episodes have been extended: "With a longer run (30 episodes), the forthcoming series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.