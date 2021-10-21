Married at First Sight Australia: What happened to Sam and Coco?

Series eight of the popular reality show Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, having already been shown Down Under earlier this year - and now fans are wondering what happened to one of the show’s couples.

Viewers are questioning the current relationship status of Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro, who got married earlier in the series.

The couple were first paired together by experts at the beginning of the show but got off to a rocky start when they argued at the first commitment ceremony and subsequently broke up before the final decision. The relationship then took a dramatic turn when Coco kissed another contestant, Cameron Dunne, who was married to Samantha Harvey at the time.

Coco and Cameron embarked on an affair which was later exposed at one of the dinner parties, leading to a blazing row between Samantha and Cameron. Samantha did eventually give Coco her blessing to get to know Cameron, however, but only found out about the pair’s initial kiss in the reunion episode.

What happened to Coco and Sam?

It will come as no surprise to viewers that Coco and Sam are not currently a couple. However, it wasn’t a happy ending for Coco and Cameron either, who, despite leaving the show together, decided to end their relationship due to COVID restrictions.

Coco and Sam split up during the show

Cameron spoke to 9Entertainment about the end of his relationship with Coco. He said: "There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn’t the case.

"What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney."

While Coco appears to be single, it seems as though Cameron may be dating someone new. He told TV Week back in March: "I'm dating at the moment; I'm seeing someone."

