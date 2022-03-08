Married at First Sight Australia fans have same reaction after major moment Are you watching the E4 show?

Married at First Sight Australia is getting juicier with each episode that passes and the first commitment ceremony delivered some serious drama.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia fans have same reaction watching this contestant

In the reality show's most recent episode, which aired on E4 on Monday evening, a number of the couples sat down with the experts to figure out where their relationships are after tying the knot, but one pair in particular had fans talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia - series nine official trailer

Selin, 32, and Anthony, 39, were due to sit down with the professionals after a few rough moments, and viewers, who have been less than impressed with Selin's handling of the situation, were looking forward to seeing how the professionals reacted.

One person tweeted: "The first Commitment Ceremony (in the UK) tonight! Can't wait for the experts to unload on Selin (if she's paying attention and not on her phone)."

Another agreed, writing: "I can't see how Selin and Anthony will survive the commitment ceremony #MAFSA." A third added: "First commitment ceremony. I'm committed to disliking Selin and Anthony #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia."

MORE: All you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia's new series

MORE: Everything we know about the return of Married at First Sight UK

Anthony and Selin faced the experts at the commitment ceremony

After the episode aired, a fourth fan had similar views, writing: "Looking for anyone who thinks Selin is in the right? #MAFSAustralia #MAFS," as a fifth said: "Selin gets rightly called out by the experts for her awful behaviour #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia."

Series nine of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing in Australia on Channel Nine, but the E4 airing for UK audiences is slightly delayed – so fans in Britain can look forward to plenty more drama ahead!

Are you watching series nine?

Fans of MAFSA will recognise the three experts, Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken from previous series and can look forward to seeing the dating experts continue to offer their professional opinion on love and relationships.

The grooms are: Al, Andrew, Anthony, Brent, Cody, Jack, Jackson and Mitch. The brides are: Domenica, Ella, Holly, Olivia, Samantha, Selin, Selina and Tamara. But in true MAFS style, more contestants looking for love are yet to be added to the line-up.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.