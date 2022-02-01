Everything we know about the return of Married at First Sight UK Channel 4 have confirmed the reality show has been renewed

Married at First Sight is adored by reality TV fans all over. Whether it's the Australian version or the home-grown format in the UK, fans can't get enough. And there's good news – the UK edition of the matchmaking show has been renewed for another season!

Channel 4 confirmed that a brand new series is on the horizon and that they're beginning the process of looking for singles looking for love. Here's everything we know about the upcoming new series…

When will the new series of Married at First Sight UK return?

Broadcaster Channel 4 announced in a statement that the reality show would be back on screens at some point this year. "Following a record-breaking run last Autumn, Married at First Sight UK will be heading back down the aisle for a brand new and bigger series, launching in 2022," read a statement.

Dan and Matt are still together to this day

What can we expect from the new series of Married at First Sight UK?

Channel 4 bosses also opened up about what the new series would look like, and they've made some positive changes! "The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to saying 'I do' to a complete stranger, whom they'll meet for the first time on their wedding day."

They then added that the episodes have been extended: "With a longer run (30 episodes), the forthcoming series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before!"

Fans of the show can also look forward to seeing the three relationship experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, return to give their tips and advice to the newlyweds.

The previous season of Married at First Sight UK was similar to the Australian version

What happened to the couples from the last series of Married at First Sight UK?

The previous series of Married at First Sight UK ran a slightly different format to previous seasons following the success of the Australian version which was shown in 2021. The UK version decided to follow suit and have more couples on the show with a longer season.

One of the couples who lasted after the show finished was Dan and Matt. They said of their time on the show: "It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact. We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we'd be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic. We fell in love thanks to the process and are still together now, happier than ever before."

Are you excited for the new season?

Another success story was Adam and Tayah's – who also remain a couple to this day. "What can we say other than thank you to Mel, Paul and Charlene for helping us find each other. We don't know how they did it, but we’re so grateful that they did," they told Channel 4.

"The MAFS experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity and not a day goes by where we aren’t thankful for what we have gained from the process and the life-long friends we have made along the way."

How can hopeful singles take part in the new series of Married at First Sight UK?

If you're looking for love and can yourself on the show then you can apply to take part here.

