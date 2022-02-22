Married at First Sight Australia fans have same reaction watching this contestant We're so glad the E4 show is back!

Married at First Sight Australia is back! The reality show which sees strangers meet their husbands and wives for the first time at the altar arrived back on E4 on Monday evening with what's set to be another dramatic series.

As viewers at home got acquainted with the eight brides and eight grooms taking part in the show – there was one who stuck out to viewers, and many couldn't help but make comparisons to previous contestants.

Tamara, 29, an operations manager from Queensland, met her husband Brent, 33, when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. But it seems Tamara's overtly confident and sometimes critical nature reminded fans of previous show 'villains', such as series six stars Ines Basic and 2019 contestant, Suzie Bradley.

One person picked up on Tamara's blunt comments on social media, writing: "Tamara, you just have a run of the mill office job. You're not Alexis Carrington or a Dragons Den powerhouse! #MAFSA #MAFSAU."

Another said: "Tamara's another Ines #MAFSA," as a third wrote: "Tamara - did they just bring Ines back with a blonde wig #MAFSA." A fourth, meanwhile, added: "'You need to learn to say sorry I'm wrong'. I'm getting very Susie (of Susie & Billy) vibes from Tamara. #MAFSAustralia #MAFSA #MAFSAU."

Tamara and Brent met on their wedding day

However, despite the comparisons to previous contestants, many were thrilled to already have some juicy storylines to talk about in the first episode.

"It's going to be fun watching Brent and Tamara, even though she's a diva, think we are going to get tv gold with this couple, bring on the drama. #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU #MAFSA," a fifth viewer summed it up.

We're yet to see all of the couples paired up and married yet, but the episode did introduce us to all of the contestants and saw the grooms and the brides getting together separately to get acquainted.

The grooms are: Al, Andrew, Anthony, Brent, Cody, Jack, Jackson and Mitch. The brides are: Domenica, Ella, Holly, Olivia, Samantha, Selin, Selina and Tamara.

