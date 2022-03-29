Ruth Langsford reveals the way she copes after row with Eamonn Holmes The presenter appeared on Loose Women

Ruth Langsford has opened up about the way she copes during an argument with her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

The presenter appeared on Loose Women on Monday and revealed that she "avoids" and "ignores" the GB News star after the two have had a disagreement.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

The panellists were discussing whether couples should ever go to sleep on an argument when Ruth said: "The thing is, you know Eamonn and I, I just think that what some people call a row, I just call a disagreement or I don't have the same opinion as you.

"Sometimes we would never resolve it, so we're not that couple that go, 'I think we need to talk about this,' because I would still think that I was right about something. Genuinely, that's my opinion and it's just not your opinion and we'd end up arguing," she told panellists Kelle Bryan, Coleen Nolan and Katie Piper.

Ruth revealed that she tends to avoid Eamonn when they argue

"We have times where we would then ignore each other for the day, as in during the day. I'd just avoid him and think, 'He's getting on my nerves,' but then the minutiae of life happen, don't they? So when Jack was living at home, somebody would have to go, 'Who is driving Jack to go hockey?' There's a point where you have to have a conversation and it kind of goes away.

"We've never done that discussing every row that we have," she added.

Ruth pictured with 20-year-old Jack

The revelation comes just a day after Ruth revealed the special Mother's Day present she was gifted by her son, Jack, whom she shares with Eamonn.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ruth posted a video showing a huge 850g Cadbury's chocolate bar that had been personalised with "I love you mum." She said: "My son knows how to get to my heart! Thank you Jack!"

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.

