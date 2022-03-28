Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shows off special Mother's Day gift from son Jack The star also spent the day with her mum Joan

Ruth Langsford spent a very special Mother's Day spoiling her mother Joan and also getting spoiled herself by her only child with husband Eamonn Holmes, son Jack.

Taking to her Stories, the Loose Women host gave fans a sneak peek at her how she spent the special day, revealing that she had cooked an elaborate meal for her mum.

Sharing a small clip of her table all set for the meal, Ruth told her followers: "Setting the scene for my Queen."

The table was set beautifully and at the end, two bunches of flowers, as well as a bottle of champagne on ice, could be seen.

Eamonn and Ruth share son Jack, pictured left

For lunch, Ruth cooked a delicious "Mother's Day roast," and Joan could be seen in another video smiling from ear to ear whilst tucking into her plate. Earlier in the day, Ruth had also prepared a selection of salmon canapes.

"Love cooking it…HATE the clearing up!!" she later joked whilst showing all the dirty pans and dishes by the sink.

The biggest surprise of the day, however, was yet to come, as Ruth later revealed her son Jack's special gift to her.

"My son knows how to get to my heart! Thank you Jack!" the This Morning star wrote alongside a video showing a huge 850g Cadbury's chocolate bar that had been personalised with "I love you mum."

The 20-year-old helped his mum celebrate her 62nd birthday last week

It's been an epic second weekend in a row for the star, who last week celebrated her 62nd birthday with family and friends.

Last Saturday, Ruth headed to Manchester for a girls' city break with some of her nearest and dearest - and her 20-year-old son Jack even made a surprise addition to the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram to share snippets of her glorious weekend, the ITV star filmed a fun Reel to Ru Paul's 'Birthday Song'. Clips showed Ruth sipping on tinned gin and tonics, dancing with friends, posing for a selfie with her son Jack and blowing out the candles on a jaw-dropping lifelike Loose Women-themed birthday cake. What a weekend!