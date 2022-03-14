Ruth Langsford reveals Loose Women co-star was 'horrified' after eyebrow tattoo treatment The presenter hosted the ITV chat show on Monday

Ruth Langsford has revealed that her Loose Women co-star Carol McGiffin was "horrified" after she saw the video of the former This Morning star having her eyebrows tattooed.

While hosting Monday's edition of the ITV lunchtime chat show, Ruth opened up about having the beauty treatment on Saturday.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns fans with her latest tattoo

"I took the plunge at the weekend, got my eyebrows tattooed," she said at the start of the show. "They are still a work in progress but I'm quite pleased with them."

"They look great, I'm so jealous" chimed Nadia Sawalha.

Ruth continued: "Carol was horrified this morning when I was showing her on my Instagram, the tattoo, like: [buzzing noise]."

Later on in the show, Ruth described the treatment itself, which used a powder technique and helped to transform her "thinning" and "pale" eyebrows.

Ruth underwent an eyebrow tattoo treatment over the weekend

"They do lots of mapping, which kind of does the symmetry of your face," she explained. "Then she draws that in so she can follow the lines. It's all very precise and you take a look at what you think it's going to look like, do you like the shape or don't you like the shape? Then off you go with the tattoo."

Ruth went on to say that the procedure wasn't painful, but felt "scratchy", adding that her eyebrows were feeling "a bit sore".

She also revealed that she was "very happy" with the results, which will last from a year to 18 months.

The broadcaster shared a clip of the process with her Instagram followers on Sunday. She said in the short video: "So I finally bit the bullet! I’ve been thinking of having my eyebrows tattooed for a while and yesterday I did it! Well I didn’t do it….my friend, the very professional and very lovely Naomi, owner of @thelittleparlour did it!

Ruth debuted her new brows on Instagram on Sunday

"If you’ve been thinking about it too we put together this little video so you can see the process….it really didn’t hurt…just a bit scratchy…honestly! The technique is called 'Powder Brows'," she added.

Fans were quick to compliment Ruth's new look, with one fan writing: "Gorgeous Ruth. They look FANTASTIC," while another added: "They look lovely."

A third fan commented: "They look amazing. The shape is fantastic."

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

