Ruth Langsford reveals the time she thought her relationship with Eamonn Holmes was 'doomed' The presenter recalled the moment on Loose Women

Ruth Langsford has opened up about feeling "very nervous" before meeting her husband Eamonn Holmes' children for the first time.

During a segment about step-parenting on Loose Women on Monday, the presenter revealed that she felt the relationship would be "doomed" if she didn't get along with them.

Ruth, who first met her now-husband back in 1997, was first introduced to Declan, Rebecca and Niall, who are now 33, 31 and 29 years old, when they were just five, six and eight.

Ruth revealed how she felt the relationship would be "doomed" if she didn't manage to gain their approval. She said: "Because he's such a devoted father, I do remember thinking, 'If they don't like me, this relationship is doomed.'"

She also detailed the advice Eamonn gave her before meeting the two boys and little girl. "Quite understandably, they're his number one priority, so I was very nervous but Eamonn was great because he said to me, 'Just be yourself and let them come to you. They are very different personalities,' and he told me which ones would come first and second and they all absolutely did.

Ruth and Eamonn with their son Jack and Eamonn's three children

"He said, 'Just don't interview them,' because you know sometimes with children I can be like, 'So, how was school? What are your favourite sports?'"

The broadcaster, who tied the knot with the GB News star back in 2010, also told fellow panellists Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Sophie Morgan that she has been "very mindful" of Eamonn's ex-wife Gabrielle in regards to the children over the years.

"I never tied to take that role at all," she said. "I was more just a friend, daddy's girlfriend and now wife."

She recalled a "special" breakthrough moment with the three children back when she was pregnant in 2002.

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot back in 2010

She said: "I do remember the most wonderful moment for me when I felt that they really do like me was when they wanted to come to London for the weekend and Eamonn was working, he was really busy at the time doing the lottery.

"He said, 'Well you can come but I'm not really around. Ruth is here,' and they said, 'That's fine.'

"It was an acceptance of me and obviously they saw him but I spent most of that time with them and I thought, 'Well, if they don't like me they wouldn't come knowing they were going to have to spend most of the day with me.'"

