Ruth Langsford reveals heartbreaking regret about her dad's sad passing The ITV host opened up on the ITV show

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford has shared the heartbreaking regret she has about her late father's passing while on the ITV daytime show on Monday.

MORE: Ruth Langsford stuns fans as she showcases her amazing flexibility

The broadcaster revealed that she wishes she had spoken to her father about what kind of funeral he wanted before he died.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals the heartbreaking regret she has about her father's passing

The presenters were discussing a segment about whether or not to reveal the contents of your will before you die when Ruth said: "I wish that I'd talked to my, I have talked to my mum because of this, but we didn't talk to my dad about what kind of funeral he wanted. I had no idea, none of us had any idea when he died. Did he want to be buried, cremated? We didn't know, so we kind of guessed.

Addressing her fellow panellists, she said: "Actually I wish, like you said it's very British that we don't discuss death, it's not the done thing, but I wish we had asked him."

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes brave admission about 'struggle' with Eamonn Holmes after having Jack

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals her hair secret and fans are in shock

Ruth's father sadly passed away in 2012 from complications caused by dementia and was cared for by her mother for the last 13 years of his life. The presenter, who is an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society, recently took part in the charity's Memory Walk in honour of her dad.

Ruth took part in the Alzheimer's Society's Memory Walk to honour her father

She made the announcement in November by posting a photo of herself in a blue T-shirt from the charity while carrying her pet dog, Maggie. She wrote: "I'm proud to be an Ambassador for @alzheimerssoc and Maggie and I will be taking part in this year's Memory Walk again @painshill this Sunday in remembrance of my darling Dad," she wrote.

"If you're affected by dementia, @alzheimerssoc are here for you. Since March 2020, their support services have been used over 6 million times - and they're ready to help you."

Ruth has previously opened up about the impact of her father's dementia on her mother

Ruth has previously opened up about her dad's dementia on the ITV lunchtime show. In an emotional interview back in 2017, Ruth revealed the impact it had on her mother. She said: "I was grieving and losing my dad but my mum was losing the love of her life, the man she married and had children with.

"They had years and years of memories. You don't often hear people talking about that side of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.