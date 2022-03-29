Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star These two former special agents are working together again!

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars.

MORE: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Weatherly reunites with NCIS co-star Pauley Perrette

The photo, which showed the two of them with huge grins and their arms around each other, was captioned: "Reunited and it feels sooo goood. #MichaelWeatherly @BullCBS."

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

MORE: NCIS welcomes back familiar face in latest episode - and fans are all saying the same thing

Sadly though, Sasha will not be joining Michael on-screen as she is actually stepping behind the camera to direct an episode in the show's final season.

Still, NCIS fans were delighted to see the former co-stars back together and quickly rushed to the comment section to share their reactions. One wrote: "I loved you guys on NCIS, how terrific you're working together again!"

Anthony DiNizzo and Caitlin Todd actors Michael and Sasha reunited on Bull

"NOT ME WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR 10 YEARS," another excited fan added, followed by a string of crying face emojis, while a third simply said: "Tony and Kate reunited!!!!"

As fans will recall, Michael bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2016 after 13 seasons on the show, while fellow original star Sasha left many years before. She decided to call it a day after just two seasons as she found the gruelling filming schedule too much.

Her character, who had something of a love-hate relationship with DiNozzo, was assassinated in the season two finale. Speaking about her exit in 2005, Michael revealed that he did not know his co-star was being permanently written out of the show until he "saw the special-effects guy attaching a blood pack to her hair" and realised that she was being killed off.

Both were part of the original NCIS line up

Since her exit, Sasha has continued to be a regular face on television but has also made a move into directing, having helmed episodes of Netflix thriller You and Rizzoli & Isles.

MORE: NCIS: Sydney - everything we know about the Australian-set spinoff so far

Meanwhile, the same year of his departure, Michael landed the lead role in Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil.

However, in recent months the actor has repeatedly sent NCIS fans into a tailspin by sharing to his own social media throwback photos of his time on the show alongside cryptic captions, sparking hope that he is keen to return after leaving his role as Jason Bull concludes later this year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.