Jenna Bush Hager hilariously outshines her co-star as unbelievable milestone is revealed

Jenna Bush Hager just one-upped her co-star! During Today Show's fourth hour with Hoda and Jenna, the star outshined Hoda Kotb as she struggled to complete a challenge.

Hoda was immediately unsure if she was up for the task as soon as Jenna raised the seemingly simple question, begging her in return: "Don't put pressure on me."

The challenge began when Jenna asked her co-star: "Can you name three segments from last week? Go!"

Hoda's first reaction was to exclaim: "Last week?!" as if it had already been way too long for her to remember. She was left absolutely speechless at the fact that she couldn't come up with an answer, putting her head down towards their news desk.

Though her co-star was the one to put her on the spot, she cheered Hoda on, saying: "You can do it, I know you can, come on, 22 seconds."

However the star was still without an answer, as she nodded her head sideways and was overcome with unstoppable laughter. "You gotta clear your head," Jenna egged her on, trying to help by suggesting she only say at least one, her face growing into shock as she counted down from ten and Hoda was still unable to think of any.

As the countdown came to an end, the host admitted in defeat: "I can't think of one segment from last week…" wiping tears of laughter, she questioned: "Who was on?!"

Jenna was quick to take-over and impress audiences when she was able to swiftly list three segments – which included a visit from SNL star Kate McInnon and celebrating the anniversary of Read with Jenna – as the memories all came rushing back to Hoda.

The star congratulated Jenna, giving her a high-five as she said: "Jenna, that's why you're here baby, you're my memory." Hoda does have good reason to not have remembered, though. The Instagram post's caption revealed an unbelievable fact about her time on Today.

The show's official Instagram account revealed that Hoda had done a whopping 19,000 segments on the fourth hour of Today. Fans raved about the beloved co-anchors, writing: "Love these ladies! Both are really really real!" and: "Hoda is like me when people ask me what I did this week," as well as: "That was cute. We can all relate!"

