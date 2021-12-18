Today stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to host New Year's Eve special It's almost 2022!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are leaving the Today studios for a star-studded new venture that will help us all ring in the New Year! The pair will host a two-hour special 2021: It's Toast!, on NBC from 8pm on 31 December, that includes Lisa Vanderpump, Carson Kressley and American Idol's Howie Mandel.

They will be looking looking back at viral videos, trends, bloopers and pranks "that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year." The special will also feature appearances from a long, long list of famous faces such as Michael Bublé, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Sheinelle Jones, Preacher Lawson, Alex Moffat, Al Roker, Chris Sullivan, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and Johnny Weir.

Following the special, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in 2022 from Miami during Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which will be live streamed on Peacock.

This year will mark the first year Carson Daly has not hosted NBC's New Year's Eve coverage since 2004.

The special event comes after Hoda was absent from the Today show throughout early December.

The NBC star was also incredibly quiet on social media during her time off, causing some viewers to worry where she was.

The pair will be joined by a hodt of famous faces

However, all was explained at the start of the week as Hoda filled in co-host Jenna on what she had been up to over the past few days.

Telling Jenna where she had been, Hoda revealed: "I have been to this retreat and they took your phone away.

"That was one of the things. And I've got to tell you, of all the things, after going almost ten days without it, it was so funny as I walked out back into the world and what I noticed is that everyone was hunched over their phone."

Hoda was reunited with Jenna after her retreat

"And no judgment as me too, right, but I looked around and every single person was hunched," she continued.

"And if you had slept for 30 years like Rapunzel, you would know that when you woke up, everyone's looking at this tiny box and holding it like it's gold."

